Maserati’s first EV, the GranTurismo Folgore is here!

A prototype of Maserati’s first electric car, a redesigned version of the GranTurismo has been spotted on the streets of Rome.

A prototype of Maserati’s first electric car, a redesigned version of the GranTurismo has been spotted on the streets of Rome with Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Maserati parent company Stellantis, behind the steering wheel. The electric Gran Turismo is set to offer around 1,200bhp of peak power. It will be badged ‘Folgore’, Italian for ‘lightning’ and will arrive in 2023.

Maserati’s plan to slowly turn all their offerings into electric vehicles (EVs) had been slowed down due to the pandemic. With the world opening up and everyone getting accustomed to the new normal, we have Maserati back on its path towards an electrifying future. The brand aims to offer one electric model across the range by 2025 before it goes completely electric by 2030. Next up from the brand’s stable is an electric GranCabrio and an electric Grecale!

The undisguised electric GranTurismo, although still in its prototype version, looks very similar to the Maserati GT.

Maserati even plans to extend its electric exploits to racing in Formula E in partnership with ROKiT Venturi Racing. In that case, the brand will become the first Italian marque to compete in the FIA-sanctioned electric series.