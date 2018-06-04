Maserati to launch Tesla Rival by 2022: Electric Supercar will go from 0-100 in under 2 seconds!

As it would happen last Friday was the day that the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles announced their plans moving toward 2022. That would include strategy and brand management, for the likes of Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Maserati. All of which fall under the FCA’s purview. All ears were perked as Sergio Marchionne, started his key-notes speech that would, in essence, define the next generation of vehicles across all brands that the FCA represents. Addressing the room, Marchionne stressed on an aggressive expansion plan for Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Ram model ranges which represent the most significant portion of FCA’s revenue and earnings.

Except now some brand has been given a new lease on life, case in point, Maserati that will be working on a Tesla destroying GT electric car. The Maserati Alfieri concept first broke cover at the Geneva Motor Show in2018, a few months ago. The initial thoughts had, in hindsight, been misguided, with speculations suggesting that the new concept might set in to replace Maserati's ageing Gran Turismo. Marchionne’s key not, however, revealed that he is still in the works, both in Coupe and Cabriolet form, and will hit the market by 2022. The Alfieri will be offered as a full-electric model, a full-combustion model and as a plug-in hybrid. It will serve as a halo model for Maserati with a top speed of more than 300 kph and a 100 km/h sprint of fewer than 2 seconds. Aside from the Alfieri concept, Marchionne also shed some light on what we should expect from the rest of Maserati Range. By 2022, Maserati will have released a new Quattroporte and Levante with the Ghibli remaining the same but electrified. There is also word of a Maserati also appears to be working on a midsize SUV to be positioned below the Levante and compete with the Q5 and Macan.

