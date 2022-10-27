Maserati teases new GranCabrio, official launch in 2023

At present, the prototype models are undergoing testing in various conditions and terrains, thereby gathering optimal data for final tuning.

Italian carmaker Maserati has picture-teased its upcoming convertible sports car, the GranCabrio, which will follow the recently introduced new GranTurismo. The Modena-headquartered manufacturer has released a series of “official spy shots” of the camouflaged new GranCabrio.



The teased prototype is being foreseen as the convertible version of the GranTurismo. While by chance, or intention, the interior shots of the convertible haven’t been released yet, it is expected to mirror the second-generation coupe GranTurismo.



Just like its predecessor, it is expected that the buyers will get to choose between a rear-drive turbo V6 engine, which makes 542 bhp, and the fully-electric drivetrain, the Falgore. The 750 bhp all-wheel-drive electric version is expected to get the triple motors (one on the front axle and two on the rear).



The company, in a statement, said, “The energy of the Trident’s sports cars is unstoppable and the journey into the future of the brand has already begun: GranTurismo and GranCabrio are the brand’s first cars to adopt a 100% electric solution.”



Both the coupe and convertible are expected to be rolled out in mid-2023 as the company aims to go fully-electric by 2030. At present, the prototype models are undergoing testing in various conditions and terrains, thereby gathering optimal data for final tuning.