Maserati Taps Navnit Group boost India presence

Luxury marque bets on experienced multi-brand retailer to drive visibility and customer engagement.

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has appointed Navnit Group as its official dealer partner for western and central India, replacing Petal Maserati. The move comes as Maserati targets doubling its annual sales in the country over the next few years from current volumes of just over 100 units, sources told The Financial Express.

New Showroom in BKC

Under the new arrangement, Navnit Maserati will oversee sales and aftersales operations across the region. The Mumbai-based dealer group has already commenced operations at a dedicated Maserati service facility in Marol, Mumbai and is preparing to open a new showroom in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a prominent business hub that also houses Ferrari’s retail outlet.

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The appointment is part of Maserati’s broader effort to strengthen its retail footprint in India. Last year, the Italian marque introduced new retail partners in Delhi and Bengaluru as it sought to improve customer reach and service standards across key luxury car markets.

Customization Studios

The upcoming Mumbai facility will showcase Maserati’s current line-up of internal combustion-engined models sold in India and feature dedicated customer consultation lounges along with a configuration studio for the brand’s Fuoriserie customisation programme. While Maserati has launched electric versions of several models globally, the company’s EV portfolio is expected to arrive in India at a later stage.

Navnit will also take over responsibility for servicing existing Maserati customers in western and central India, providing manufacturer-approved maintenance, genuine spare parts and customer support. The partnership is also expected to support the expansion of Maserati’s certified pre-owned vehicle business, with select used cars to be offered with warranty coverage.

“Customers buy luxury brands with emotions and aspirations. We will ensure that the brand becomes even more successful in India and in the western region,” said Sharad Kachalia, Chairman and Managing Director, Navnit Motors.

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Navnit already represents several luxury marques including Ferrari, BMW, Mini and Jaguar Land Rover, alongside mass-market brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Honda and Maruti Suzuki.

Maserati currently sells the Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio and MCPura in India, with prices ranging from Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 5.12 crore. Industry executives expect prices of imported European luxury vehicles to gradually decline once the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement comes into effect, potentially making brands such as Maserati more accessible to affluent Indian buyers.