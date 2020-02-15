Maserati starts electrification drive: New Ghibli to be the first hybrid Maserati

All new Maserati models will henceforth adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems, the Italian supercar company announced on Friday. “Maserati’s electrification programme starts this year, and the first hybrid car to be built will be the new Ghibli,” the company said in a statement. In addition, production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the brand’s first cars to adopt 100% electric solutions, will commence in 2021—the company has started the testing phase of its new full electric propulsion systems that will equip the future models. During this experimental phase, the sound that will characterise the electric engine will also be developed.

“The next full electric models will have a distinctive signature sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines. Customers will, therefore, benefit from 100% electric propulsion vehicles that will combine driving pleasure, comfort and performance, with a unique and unmistakable sound,” it added.