Maserati return to race in Fanatec GT2 racing in 2023

Italian carmaker Maserati is again entering Fanatec GT2 racing in 2023, after a 10 years absence from the sport with its all-new MC20 GT2. MC20 GT2 is based on the road version, from which it succeeded its top ranging specifications.

Maserati competed in the European GT2 series with its iconic MC12 between 2004 and 2010. MC12 two seater is mainly produced to allow a racing variant to compete in the FIA GT championship. While the MC20 GT2 comes as the replacement of the MC12.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO said, “We are driven by our passion, both on the road and on the track. We have a long history of world excellence in motorsport and we are extremely proud to race with the extraordinary MC20.

Talking about engine specification, MC20 GT2 is powered by the Maserati Nettuno 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. The Italian automaker has not revealed any power output information yet. According to the carmaker, the base version will produce 621bhp of peak power which is currently under development.

There is also a six-speed sequential racing transmission with paddle shifters that delivers power to the rear wheels. Furthermore, a limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential enhances traction, while a GT2-homologated racing body kit ensures maximum aerodynamic downforce. It is possible that Maserati will make further changes to the vehicle’s equipment during development.

The car gets plenty of accessories to become notable for the GT2 circuit, it features six-point racing safety belt, carbon fibre steering wheel, in-car camera, air conditioning, tyre pressure monitoring system, adjustable racing ABS, fire suppression system and 120 litre fuel tank.

The car runs on 18-inch centre locking forged aluminium wheels with adjustable race-spec suspension and anti-roll bars at the front and rear.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, STELLANTIS Motorsport, said, “Maserati Corse is bringing the link between the Formula E factory program and our road cars with the MC20 GT2. This new step is completing the legacy and the legitimacy of Maserati in Motorsport. The MC20 is a fantastic road legal car. We are happy that our passionate customer will enjoy racing with it”.