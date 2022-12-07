Maserati MSG Racing Unveils Formula E Gen 3 Livery

This is the first fully electric racing car in the history of Maserati – that will compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Maserati, the iconic Italian carmaker, has unveiled the new colours for its Formula E debut, Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 in Modena, which will make its first public appearance on track in Valencia next week at the pre-season test.

This is the first fully electric racing car in the history of Maserati – that will compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In 1926, the Tipo 26 was the first racing car to bear the Trident logo. Now, 96 years later, the Maserati Tipo Folgore, portraying the Trident, enters the electrification era, accelerating Maserati’s commitment to Folgore, the brand’s 100 percent new electric range.

According to Mesarti, “The Gen3 will be the fastest and most efficient Formula E car yet”, with front and rear powertrains delivering 600kW of regenerative power and 95 percent power efficiency allowing for more than 40 percent of the energy used within a race to come from regenerative braking alone.

Team Principal James Rossiter said, “After months of anticipation, it’s a great feeling to lift the covers off the Maserati Tipo Folgore,with the prestige of Maserati and the experience, success and diligence of MSG [Monaco Sports Group], we believe we have a winning combination.”

Rossiter added, “Now our focus returns to pre-season preparations and after a promising private testing phase, we need to maximise every minute of track time in Valencia.”

The Maserati Trident is naturally prominent on the nose cone along with the Maserati Corse logo containing the Italian Tricolore sitting either side of the bulkhead. Mesarati said all models will come in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2030.

Maserati replaced Mercedes as Venturi’s powertrain supplier, after it joined its German counterparts in BMW and Audi in pulling out of the all-electric series.