Maserati Levante Trofeo confirmed for India: Clocks 0-100km/h under 4 seconds

The Italian luxury car manufacturer, Maserati has officially confirmed that it is going to launch its all-new Levante Trofeo SUV in India by the end of 2019. What company calls as the 'Ultimate Maserati of SUVs', comes with a 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of churning out 590 hp of power along with 730 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can reach a top speed of 300 km/h and goes from o to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. India is going to be amongst the first markets to receive the right-hand drive units of the Levante Trofeo.

The twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 engine fitted to the Maserati Levante Trofeo, the company says, is amongst the most powerful engines ever fitted in a Maserati. The 590 hp V8 is going to be produced by Ferrari at its Maranello facility. The luxury SUV comes with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System. The Trofeo, over the standard Levante, gets restyled front-end. The alterations include a redesigned front bumper, giving the SUV a sporty appeal.

On the inside, the Maserati Levante Trofeo comes with sports seats which are wrapped in "Pieno Fiore" natural leather that can be had in either black, red or tan colours. Furthermore, the SUV's seats come with 'Trofeo" stitching on the headrests. Maserati says that the "Peeno Fiore" leather used in the Levante Trofeo is known in the automotive industry for its natural and soft feel.

The lower splitter, the side blades in the front air intakes, the side skirt inserts and the rear extractor, on the Maserati Levante Trofeo, are made of ultralight, high-gloss carbon fibre, accentuating its sporty look. Furthermore, the SUV comes with an all-new hood, which now gets two air intakes. Not only do they provide the Trofeo with an aggressive look, but also help in better cylinder head cooling. Currently, the Levante comes with a diesel engine option in India. The Trofeo is expected to be priced around the mark of Rs 2.7 crore.