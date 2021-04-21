Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine is mated to a 48V hybrid system. Maserati says that doing so has resulted in better fuel efficiency as well as an overall faster car than the diesel variant.

By:April 21, 2021 4:29 PM

At Auto Shanghai 2021, we have also been privy to witnessing the unveil of the new Maserati Levante hybrid. Hybrids are going to be the key as far as the electrification program world over is concerned. To this very effect, manufacturers are adding hybrid components to their existing ICE vehicles and seeing the effects before switching directly to electric. Maserati is also going the same route. The Italian car brand says that the Levante is its highest selling automobile and with the introduction of the hybrid version, demand will shoot up. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine is mated to a 48V hybrid system. Maserati says that doing so has resulted in better fuel efficiency as well as an overall faster car than the diesel variant. Not only this, Maserati says that emissions too are low in the process.  Weight is an important thing when it comes to hybrid or electric vehicles.

Maserati engineers have managed to keep the weight lower than a Levante 6-cylinder version. The battery pack is kept at the rear of the car for an even weight management. This, the company says, has managed to make the car even more agile and handling-friendly. Maserati offers this 330hp/450Nm car with all-wheel drive only. The 8-speed automatic transmission helps this car to move from 0-100kmph in just six seconds whereas the top speed is north of 240kmph. The braking distance from 100kmph – 0kmph is 36 metres. At the time of writing this, Maserati is yet to declare the fuel efficiency of the car.

In India, Maserati is represented by Petal Maserati. The brand has its dealership in Mumbai. It is likely that this hybrid luxury SUV will make its way sooner than we think. It will go up against the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne. However, a Maserati is a rare sight on our roads and owning one will definitely give you the bragging rights.

