Maserati Levante hybrid SUV India launch soon: More showrooms coming up

Though the expansion in terms of physical network presence depends on its partners, Maserati is pushing for the demand for its product offerings in Tier-II & Tier-III in the Indian market.

By:June 21, 2021 11:07 AM

Maserati India may be the quietest when it comes to new launches. However, the brand with presence in Mumbai is looking to expand. Express Drives caught up with Bojan Jankulovski – Head of Operations, India to understand the brand’s strategy as well as future plans. Bojan told us that the growth of the luxury car market is being fueled by the expansion of the elite class in Tier-II cities, beyond Mumbai and Delhi. Over the past few years, smaller cities like Mangalore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Goa, among others, have shown an increase in demand for luxury vehicles. The latest design trends and technological innovations are the main priorities of the buyers in these cities. These emerging markets are driven by the evolved customer base coupled with higher disposable incomes. Due to this, Maserati has seen a hike in demand in smaller cities even though traditionally the company has enjoyed steady patronage in the metros.

Bojan adds that even though the expansion in terms of physical network presence depends on our partners, Maserati is pushing for the demand for its product offerings in Tier-II & Tier-III in the Indian market. On being asked which will be the next launch in India, Bojan says that it will be the popular Levante SUV. However, the Maserati Levante will be launched in its hybrid avatar and by the end of this year. Bojan was elated to say that all new Maserati models will be electrified and hybridisation is the right approach before going fully-electric. “We will maintain the Maserati DNA in every electrified Maserati vehicle, keeping the surging performance, luxury driving experience, elegant design and innovative technology.”, he quips.

Now that seems like a plan. Maserati has been selling only petrol cars in India from the start of last year. With electrification coming in, diesel engines will be passe though Maserati was known for the latter in India. While no brand share was given out, Maserati India continues to lock horns with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo and Jaguar.

