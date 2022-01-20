Maserati Levante Hybrid Launch in Q2 2022: MC20 coming in Q3

The Maserti Levante Hybrid is confirmed to go on sale in the Indian market by Q2 this year. Following it hot on the heels will be the MC20, scheduled to launch in Q3 2022.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid is confirmed to launch in the Indian market by Q2 this year. The brand has started accepting pre-orders for this luxury SUV. The company is also preparing to introduce the new MC20 in India in the third quarter of this year. In the new hybrid avatar, the Levante Hybrid is quicker off the line than its diesel parallel while also keeping the emissions in check. Of course, the most crucial change on the Levante Hybrid is under the hood, wherein it features a 2L 4-cylinder turbo-petrol motor, along with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The Levante Hybrid is lighter than its 6-cylinder iteration by a fair margin. The reduced mass even helps it with better weight distribution, making it more agile than ever. With the new power plant, peak power output is rated at 330 Hp, and it has a peak torque of 450 Nm. The power is channelled to wheels through an AWD layout with a mechanical LSD for the rear axle. The Levante Hybrid is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in only 6 seconds, while the top speed is northwards of 240 kmph. For reference, the 0-100 kmph acceleration time is nearly identical to the V6 petrol grade sold in the Indian market.

The Italian firm has tweaked the exterior highlights of the Levante to withstand the company’s electrification appearance package. Called Azzurro Astro, a new metallic shade will be available for the Levante Hybrid. Furthermore, brake callipers, fender air ducts, and c-pillar mounted logo feature blue highlights much like the Ghibli Hybrid.

On the inside, these blue highlights can be seen on the embroidered seams of the seats. The Levante Hybrid will be available with the Maserati Connect Program that enables a digital bridge between the car and driver. The system will be able to deliver the car’s health stats and a service reminder. Interestingly, the driver will have the benefit to connect to the system either via smartphone or a smartwatch or through a virtual personal assistant (Google Assist and Amazon Alexa).