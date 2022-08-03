Maserati launches new 10-year warranty program

The service is available worldwide, for all customers who own any Maserati model. Offered in addition to the existing program to extend the warranty to four or five years, which is known as “Extended Warranty”.

Italian carmaker Maserati introduces an extra ten-year warranty program to enhance customer convenience. This new Extra 10 program will extend the coverage of powertrain components (engine, gearbox, transmission) until the vehicle turns 10 years old.

The Extra 10 Warranty Program will be οffered in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America starting from October 1st, 2022. A number of additional services come with the warranty, including pick-up and return services to an owner’s home and the availability of courtesy cars.

It applies to both new and used vehicles less than nine years and six months from their original purchase date, with no mileage restriction. There is no confirmation yet as to whether the Extra 10 Warranty Program will be offered for the brand’s upcoming electric vehicles.

Existing customers must contact a Maserati dealer to activate their warranty. If you have selected a Maserati Approved certified pre-owned vehicle, that purchase is also protected by warranty coverage

“This new service enables Maserati to provide all its customers with an innovative offer, adding value in terms of unparalleled flexibility in the automotive world,” the company said.

A major new feature for the brand, aimed at consolidating the value of its cars over time, guaranteeing total peace of mind by combining top performance and the driving pleasure typical of every Trident car.

Maserati re-entered the Indian market in the year 2015. Its India lineup includes the Quattroporte, the Ghibli and the GranTurismo. Folgore, an all-electric version of the GranTurismo, is one of the most exciting new Maserati models in development. While the technical specifications for this model have not been confirmed by the automaker.