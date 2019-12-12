Maserati India launches V6 petrol-powered Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte: What they offer

The Maserati line-up in India has just received a new petrol V6 engine for models that include the Ghibli, Quattroporte and the Levante. The engine will be offered in India in the standard and ’S’ trims as part of Maserati India’s 2020 model year line up. Additionally, Maserati has introduced new colour options and larger alloy wheels with the models for the Indian market.

The Ghibli, Quattroporte and the Levante will come powered by a 2,979cc V6 twin-turbo direct-injection GDI petrol engine which develops 350bhp and 500Nm of torque. all of them have a 0-100kmph acceleration time under 6 seconds. As for the Ghibli S, Quattroporte S and the Levante S, the same engine is tuned to develop 430bhp and 580Nm of torque. While the Levante S takes 5.2 seconds to accelerate from 0-100, the Quattroporte takes 5 seconds when compared to the lighter Ghibli which can do it in 4.9 seconds as claimed by the manufacturer. The engine inbuilt by Ferrari at their plant in Maranello and it complies with Euro 6c emission and also meets BS6 norms. In all three models, whether in standard or the more powerful S variants, the engine comes mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

“With the introduction of the V6 petrol versions of Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte, we follow through, yet again, on our commitment to satisfy the significantly increasing demand for petrol cars in India. Maserati has been the icon for luxury performance cars with its exquisite line-up of beautifully crafted vehicles, and we will continue to fulfil our customers’ penchant for world-class standards. With an upgraded post-purchase services, Maserati aims to stamp its authority as the brand for absolute enthusiasts who want nothing but the best when they think performance,” said Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India.

Additionally, in the interior, both the sedans and the Levante SUV petrol models feature a redesigned gearshift lever with a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. As for exterior colour options, the Levante and Ghibli are offered with 11 colour options, while the Quattroporte is available in 10, but there are two new tri-coat colours now available which are Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile.

There are also five new designed allow wheels for which are available in 20 and 21-inch rim sizes for their respective models.

The ex-showroom prices for the new Maserati range in India are as follows:-

Levante: Rs 1.41 crore

Levante S: Rs 1.53 crore

Ghibli: Rs 1.31 crore

Ghibli S: Rs 1.44 crore

Quattroporte: Rs 1.63 crore

Quattroporte S: Rs 1.73 crore