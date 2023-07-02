Maserati GT2 revealed, to make debut at the Fanatec GT2 European Series

Maserati had previously carved its name in Spa with the winning MC12, which completely dominated the track from 2005 to 2010.

At the 24 Hours of Spa, Maserati unveiled to the world its latest track creation, the Maserati GT2. After the announcement of the shakedown in early March, which was followed by an intensive series of tests to tune up the car, the House of the Trident officially unveiled its new gem of technology and performance, developed to bring the Maserati brand back to GT competitions.

The Maserati GT2 is a combination between Maserati’s past, present and future: it draws on the living legacy of the MC12; it expresses the best potential, in the racing version, of the MC20 super sports car – taking the already powerful 621bhp Nettuno V6 engine to the extreme.

Also Read 2023 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: Priced from Rs 49 lakh

Maserati has designed and built a racing car dedicated to private teams and gentleman drivers. Conceived and designed to take part in championships or individual events reserved for the GT2 class, the Maserati GT2 will debut on the track in the final stages of the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series, and is due to participate in the entire 2024 season.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, commented: “Our DNA and our spirit have always lain in racing. Our story began and developed from the track to the road. The decision to return to track racing forms part of a thorough strategic framework, inaugurated this year with the debut in Formula E, to which we have now added our return to the world of GT competitions. Now more than ever we want to rekindle and nourish that competitive passion that has always characterised and motivated us to achieve major milestones”.