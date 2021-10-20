Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

The Maserati Grecale’s unveiling is now postponed for spring next year since the company is facing challenges in production due to the global semiconductor shortage.

By:October 20, 2021 4:12 PM
maserati-grecale-teaser

 

Exotic car brands that are celebrated across the globe for their low-slung performance sports car and supercars are now selling SUVs. In fact, some of them have their best-sellers in the form of these high-riding all-wheel-drive behemoths. Maserati wasn’t falling back on following this trend either. The Italian brand launched the Levante SUV earlier. Now, the company is ready to unveil another SUV called Grecale. Sadly, the company will now have to wait for some more time before the Grecale sheds its veils.

The reason for this delay is the infamous global chip shortage that has gripped the automotive industry quite badly indeed. The unveiling was initially scheduled for November 16, but now the Maserati Grecale will make its global debut by spring next year. However, the company hasn’t confirmed the final date of the reveal. It has said, that the decision has been taken as the shortage of semiconductors has disrupted the complete production schedule.

Named after the northeast wind currents of the Mediterranean sea, Maserati Grecale will be roughly as big as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is named after a famous mountain pass. Of course, it will borrow the underpinnings from the Stelvio itself. In terms of design, the inspiration is drawn from the larger Levante. The Grecale is likely to come fitted with a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor sourced from Alfa Romeo. The mild-hybridised power plant will be used, as is the case with the Levante and Ghibli.

Going by the rumours, MC20’s Nettuno V6 motor could also be offered on the Grecale, but in a detuned avatar only. At a later stage, a fully electric iteration of the Grecale is said to be on the cards. The Maserati Grecale will be built on the same production line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Once launched, it will be a key rival to the Porsche Macan. Well, it is an important product for the brand, and therefore, Maserati is betting big on the Grecale. Currently, SUVs make for 70 per cent contribution to the total sales of the brand.

