Maserati Grecale SUV unveiled: All-electric version coming next year

The all-new Maserati Grecale SUV has been unveiled globally. The Grecale sits below the Levante in Maserati’s SUV line-up and it will be the first fully electric SUV in the company’s history.

Maserati has taken the wraps off its all-new sport utility vehicle, Grecale. The new Maserati Grecale is the second SUV from the house of this Italian luxury car manufacturer, the first one being the Levante. It sits below the Levante in Maserati’s global SUV line-up. The Grecale has been engineered to accommodate pure ICE (internal combustion engine), hybrid as well as all-electric powertrains. It will be the first fully-electric SUV in Maserati’s history.

The all-new Maserati Grecale boasts the Trident brand’s new design philosophy and it shares its design cues with the Levante SUV and the MC20 super sports car. At the front, it features a low and imposing grille. The sloping roofline of the SUV gives it a coupe-like stance while at the rear, it sports boomerang-shaped taillights, which are inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT.

In terms of dimensions, the new Maserati Grecale measures 4,846 mm in length, 1,670 mm in height, and it has a width of 2,163 mm. The SUV sports a wheelbase of 2,901 mm. Maserati is offering the Grecale SUV in three variants, namely entry-level GT, mid-spec Modeno, and the top-spec Trofeo. On the inside, they feature a four-screen set-up, Maserati’s Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system, up to 21-speaker sound system, and more.

Powering the Grecale GT and Modeno is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid set-up. However, while the GT develops 300 hp, the Modeno churns out 330 hp of power. The top-spec Trofeo, on the other hand, gets a 3.0-litre V6 motor based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20. It develops 530 hp of maximum power and is claimed to do 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

All the engines are paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission and the power is channeled to all four wheels. They also get various driving modes, namely Comfort, GT, Sport, Corsa (Trofeo only), and Off-Road. Alongside the standard Grecale, Maserati also revealed the all-electric Grecale Folgore that will make its market debut sometime in 2023. It will be the first all-electric Maserati ever. The new Maserati Grecale SUV will take on the likes of the Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, etc.

