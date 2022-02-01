Maserati Grecale prototype shows athletic stance: Seen testing in snow.

The Maserati Grecale is anticipated to be the least expensive model in company’s line-up, and it will go against the likes of Porsche Macan, Range Rover Velar and the BMW X3.

Maserati is rigorously testing its upcoming crossover – Grecale, which will sit below the Levante in the company’s line-up. The Maserati Grecale is slated to shed veils in the first half of this year itself. Therefore, the testing continues on the Grecale prototypes. This time around, Maserati is testing the Grecale mules in the cold of Swedish glades on low grip surfaces and extreme conditions.

“Not even snow and ice can hinder the Grecale’s energy,” claims Maserati. During the testing exercise, the Maserati Grecale prototypes are being tested to tune their cold start-up capabilities and drivability in extreme temperatures. The brand is also ensuring that vehicle dynamics are sorted out before it goes out on the sale. The company is testing the mules on mixed surfaces of snow, ice and tarmac.

Furthermore, in-car comfort is also being tested in the weather conditions of Lapland, wherein the temperature drops down to as low as minus 30-degree celsius. Tests are also being conducted to tune the traction control for oversteer and understeer in various driving modes and snowy surfaces.

Based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Maserati Grecale dons an athletic stance, as can be seen in the images. It is anticipated to be the least expensive model in Maserati’s line-up, and it will go against the likes of Porsche Macan, Range Rover Velar and the BMW X3.

Maserati has earlier confirmed that a hybrid version of the Grecale will also go on sale, while the brand has confirmed to launch all-electric iterations of all of its models. In addition, a high-performance spec of the Grecale could also be on the cards called Trofeo. Like the Trofeo versions of the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte, it may come with the Ferrari-sourced twin-turbo 3.8L V8 petrol engine. However, the brand has been tight-lipped about the availability of the Grecale Trofeo yet.