Maserati Grecale Folgore revealed to rival BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace

Maserati unveiled the brand’s first all-electric SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show. Here’s all you need to know about the Grecale Folgore.

In a world of exotic Italian nameplates, Maserati is one of the three fabled brands after Ferrari and Lamborghini. It does have the bragging rights of being the first Italian ultra-luxury brand to soon roll out all-electric vehicles. The Trident brand recently unveiled its first EV SUV, the Grecale Folgore, at the Shanghai Auto Show. With an output of 550bhp and 820Nm, this Maserati all-electric SUV will take on the likes of the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and upcoming Porsche Macan EV in 2024.

Here’s all we know about the Maserati Grecale Folgore.

Maserati Grecale Folgore: Powertrain and Range

Like all Maserati vehicles, the Grecale Folgore will be completely designed and made in Italy. Before all hell breaks loose, we, sadly, have to be the bearer of the bad news. Unlike the GranTurismo Folgore, the Grecale Folgore will not be powered by three motors with an insane output of 741bhp. It will get a dual-motor set-up and has a top speed of 220 kmph. According to Maserati, the Grecale Folgore does 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and blazes past 200kmph in 16.1 seconds. The twin motor layout will have one 205kW motor on each axle. The Grecale Folgore will also come standard with an all-wheel-drive system.

Maserati has confirmed that the Grecale Folgore is based on state-of-the-art 400V architecture. It will be equipped with a 105 kWh battery and offer a range of around 500 km. If you can get your hands on a 150kW superfast charging station then it jump-starts the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 29 minutes and gives a quick emergency 100 km range in 9 minutes.

The Grecale Folgore will offer four driving modes: Max Range, GT, Sport and Offroad. Apart from this, the entire electric SUV range will come with an air suspension setup.

Maserati Grecale Folgore: Exterior and Design

The Grecale Folgore looks like a Maserati from every angle due to its signature aerodynamic design. The front is inspired by the Trofeo version but the electric SUV gets a tweaked inverted grille and striking large air nestled in the front bumper. To achieve one of the best drag coefficients in its class, Maserati has redesigned the rear diffusor as an EV doesn’t need an exhaust.

To maximize its aerodynamics, the Grecale Folgore sports specially designed 19-, 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels. The new SUV will introduce an exclusive dark brown shade while its badges and brake callipers come in a copper finish paint.

Maserati Grecale Folgore: Interiors

The Maserati SUV’s cabin uses a recycled material called Econyl, which is basically a regenerated nylon fibre. The cabin gets carbon copper 3D touch trim with ambience lights. On the centre is a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a digital climate control console below it. For safety and convenience’s sake, it’s also equipped with gesture controls that give you access to the air conditioner. The infotainment system is integrated with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a navigation system and Baidu carlife. The instrument cluster sports an 8.8-inch multi-information display.