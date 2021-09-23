Maserati Grecale debut on November 16: Takes aim at Porsche Macan

The next Maserati scheduled to arrive is a new SUV. The Grecale will be the smaller sibling of the Levante and will be positioned below it. With the Grecale, the Italians have aimed it squarely at the Porsche Macan and BMW X4.

Maserati has announced the arrival of the new and much-anticipated Grecale. This new mid-size SUV from the Italian luxury automaker will make its debut on November 16. The Grecale compact crossover will be its smaller SUV, positioned below the Levante. Maserati will take the covers off the final production-spec Grecale in Milan later this year.

At this point in time, details about the Grecale have been kept a secret from the public. From the teasers released earlier, we are aware that it will sport a headlamp design similar to what we saw on the MC20 supercar. The Grecale will use the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, another sporty utility vehicle it will compete against. The Grecale will also take on the likes of the Porsche Macan, BMW X4, Audi Q4, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

The question still remains what engine would power the Maserati Grecale. It is possible that it would borrow similar engines from the Stelvio to offer a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo or a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6. But if a V6 must be used, there is nothing wrong with a slightly less powerful version of Maserati’s own 3.0-litre V6 from the MC20. It can’t be ruled out that at a later stage, a Grecale Trofeo model would arrive with the in-house developed V6 engine as well.

At this point in time, all we can do is speculate and wait till November 16 when the covers come off of the new Maserati Grecale.

