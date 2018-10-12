Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at Rs 2.25 crore

Unveiled first at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2017, the refreshed Maserati GranTurismo has now been launched in India. Over the years, the Maserati GranTurismo has built itself the image of one of the most iconic GT cars in the world since its launch in 2007. The GranTurismo is the latest Maserati designed by Pininfarina. It will be available in two variants - Sport and the MC. In India, the 2018 GranTurismo will be available at the price of Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

Maserati Gran Turismo is equipped with a naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8 engine, hand-crafted by Ferrari in Maranello. The engine produces 460 hp at 7,000 rpm and 520 Nm peak torque at 4,750 rpm and is paired with a six-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

New and lower air ducts, which along with the grille help improve the airflow distribution and reduces aerodynamic drag from 0.33 to 0.32 for the GranTurismo. Over to the rear, the bumper has been redesigned, and now features a neater design with a twofold layout for the Sport and MC versions.

On the inside, the Maserati GranTurismo offers improved comfort thanks to the individual Poltrona Frau leather seats with integrated headrests. The 2018 version comes with a new, high resolution 8.4” capacitive touch screen and refined ergonomics.

The infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functions. The lower console is redesigned to accommodate a user-friendly, double rotary dial made of forged aluminium and the repositioned button cluster for the car’s driving modes.

The new Maserati double dial clock at the centre of the dashboard and the Harman Kardon Premium Sound system come standard on both Sport and MC versions.