Maserati Ghibli to be the first hybrid car for the brand: Launch in 2020

Maserati made a gala announcement that they are going the electric and hybrid way starting from 2020. The brand has now said that all its hybrid or electric vehicles will be produced only at its Turin, Cassino and Modena plants. Parent company, Fiat has announced that it will pump in more than five billion euros into this entire project in the coming years. Maserati's first electric-hybrid product will be the Ghibli. The Maserati Ghibli is the brand's highest selling sedan and has received a great response world over.

Maserati further says that all its electric models will receive the company's next-gen battery technology that promises to bring in extended range, fast charging as well as drive modes to the equation. Not only this, all the Maserati models will also come with some level of autonomous driving. The starting point will be the Highway Assist program and then on moving to the level three that will include no-hands on the steering wheel experience. If the driver is unable to control the vehicle, the electronics will intervene to bring the car to a safe halt too.

Further, almost all of the aforementioned plants have been upgraded for the new electric line. Currently the Ghibli is produced in Turin while the electric model will be made at Modena. There is also a utility vehicle that is planned and this one will be made at Cassino. 800 million euros will be pumped into this plant for a new production line, with the opening scheduled for first quarter 2020. The pre-production models will roll off the line by 2021. The Turin hub too will receive a similar investment of 800 million euros and it will produce the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio models.

The Modena plant has received a new paint shop amongst other changes for the electrification program. Not only this, a new customisation scheme will be introduced to make each car exclusive depending on the customer. What's more, a customer can even watch their car getting painted.