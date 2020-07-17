Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid starts the electrification program of the brand. It boasts a turbocharged engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission, that gives a mileage of 11.67kmpl in the WLTP cycle.

The Maserati Ghibli has been one of the most successful models for the Italian brand. In fact, it is said to have been received with open arms, the world over. Since its launch in 2013, Maserati has sold more than one lakh units. Now, there is a new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid that has been unveiled. This new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid model is said to weigh less than 80kg than even the diesel variant. The car will be made at FCA’s Turin, Italy plant. The car gets a new design for both the exterior and interior. This colour will exclusively be available with a blue accents scheme to showcase its hybrid powertrain. These are visible on the side gills, a thunderbolt oval over the logo in front as well as brake calipers. In the upholstery as well, this color can be seen. To improve overall weight distribution, Maserati has added the battery pack at the rear of the car, in the boot.

The reason we are discussing this car is because of the hybrid powertrain it possesses. This saloon uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol, 4-cylinder engine that gets a 48v alternator. There is also an electric supercharger in place. The maximum power is 330hp of power and 450Nm. 0-100kmph is dispatched in just 5.7s while the top speed is in excess of 250kmph. The claimed fuel efficiency according to the WLTP cycle is 11.67kmpl. A 8-speed ZF automatic transmission is paired with this engine.

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is also now a connected car. Maserati Connect system helps update software of the infotainment system in a remote fashion. Speaking of which, the infotainment screen has increased to 10.1-inches and is based on android software. The Ghibli leads the electrification program of Maserati models. It is unclear when it comes to India but we expect the car sometime next year.

