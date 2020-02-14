Maserati announces electric car plans: Ghibli hybrid launch this year, electric GranTurismo in 2021

Maserati has announced its vehicle electrification plan, confirming that the Ghibli hybrid will be launched this year, adding that all its models will be produced in Italy and will adopt hybrid and electric powertrains. While Maserati has not revealed yet, however, the Ghibli is expected to be a plug-in hybrid.

Production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the Brand's first cars to adopt 100% electric solutions, will commence in 2021. Maserati has decided to build the GranTurismo and GranCabrio at the Mirafiori production hub, with an investment of EUR 800 million. The latest generation of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio have totalled more than 40,000 units sold from 2007 to 2019.

Also upcoming is a new Maserati utility vehicle, to be built at Cassino. About EUR 800 million will be invested in the construction of the new production line, scheduled to begin at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The first pre-production cars are expected to come off the line by 2021.

Set to be the brand's first electric hybrid, the Ghibli is also Maserati's highest-selling sedan and has received a great response world over. Maserati previously said that all its electric models will receive the company's next-gen battery technology that promises to bring in extended range, fast charging as well as drive modes to the equation.

Not only this, but all the Maserati models will also come with some level of autonomous driving. The starting point will be the Highway Assist program and then on moving to level three that will include no-hands on the steering wheel experience. If the driver is unable to control the vehicle, the electronics will intervene to bring the car to a safe halt as well.