Maserati ‘Fuoriserie’ introduced in India: Now customise your Italian beauty

Maserati has today announced its foray into the exclusive customisation program for the Indian market. Christened ‘Fuoriserie’, this program by the iconic Italian luxury car manufacturer is a unique personalisation initiative that enables customers to design and personalise their trident vehicles to suit their unique tastes and preferences.
Maserati ‘Fuoriserie’ customisation program:
According to Maserati, the ‘Fuoriserie’ program enables customers to create a car that truly reflects their style and personality. From the exterior paint colour to the leather seats and carbon fibre trims, Maserati is offering a wide range of options to customise their vehicles and create a truly bespoke Maserati that reflects their individuality. The first car that opted for this elite program was delivered recently in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
A custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo in Blu Denim Solid paint and 21-inch Staggered Helios wheels recently landed on Indian shores for an elite customer. With a Ferrari-built 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumping out 580 bhp, this Fuoriserie edition of the Levante Trofeo sprints from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. It has an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.64 crore.
Here’s what the company said:
Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India at Maserati said, “Bringing our Fuoriserie customisation program to the Indian market is a source of great excitement for us. Our values of Italian luxury and exclusivity are ingrained in Maserati’s DNA, and we are proud to offer our customers a unique experience that reflects their individuality. We are thrilled to share this range with our esteemed Indian customers.”
