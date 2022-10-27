Maserati collaborates with Barbie for limited edition Grecale SUV

The Barbie Maserati Grecale, will only be available in two custom units around the globe and one of those two has been secured by Neiman Marcus for its annual holiday fantasy gift list.

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati is collaborating with Barbie and Nieman Marcus to create an ultra-limited edition of Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV in a Barbie pink hue colour scheme. Neiman Marcus partnered with the automaker to launch the car as part of its Fantasy Gift Launch and to promote the release of the new Barbie movie.

In the Barbie universe, there are lots of iconic automobile models, including Corvette, a 911, Ferrari and Jeeps. With its new Grecale Trofeo SUV, Maserati is also hoping to get on that list.

The Barbie Maserati Grecale, will only be available in two custom units around the globe and one of those two has been secured by Neiman Marcus for its annual holiday fantasy gift list.

It’s priced at $330,000 (Rs.2.71 crore), of which 10% will be donated to Barbie Dream Gap, an initiative to empower girls to think of themselves as capable rather than inferior.

The pink coloured SUV is powered by a 522bhp V6 Nettuno engine, capable of sprinting 96 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and having a top speed of 284 kmph.

Featuring the Barbie logo, the SUV’s exteriors are coated with an iridescent topcoat that creates an amazing rainbow effect, fine acid-yellow lines inspired by the Trident’s racing heritage, while every inch of the car is decked out in Barbie’s iconic pink hue.

Talking about the interior, the car features a black interior with full leather upholstery and leather covering the dashboard, doors, and other components, additionally the seats feature pink “B” stitching.

As of now, only above mentioned specifications are revealed by the automaker, Details for the second custom unit will be announced next year.

Mesarati said “Through March 31, 2023, with the purchase of the Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV, Mattel will donate ten percent of the sales price to the Barbie Dream Gap Project page on GoFundMe.org.”