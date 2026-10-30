Maserati bets on India’s luxury-car market with new models, BKC flagship outlet

Maserati has updated its India lineup—launching the refreshed GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale SUV while opening a flagship BKC showroom to target doubled annual sales.

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati is strengthening its India strategy with the launch of refreshed models across its GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale SUV range, alongside the opening of a flagship showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Maserati has launched the 2026 GranTurismo and GranCabrio at starting prices of ₹2.62 crore and ₹2.91 crore, respectively, while the updated Grecale SUV starts at ₹1.14 crore (ex-showroom). The launches bring styling, cabin and mechanical updates across the range, with the Grecale adding a new Modena V6 variant.

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Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati and Alfa Romeo, said India was more than a market with significant potential for the brand. “India is not simply a market of significant potential for Maserati; it is a strategic chapter in the future of luxury, shaped by a new generation of discerning customers with a strong appreciation for performance, craftsmanship and individuality,” Ficili said.

He added that the partnership with Navnit Maserati and the introduction of the new range underlined the company’s long-term commitment to India, with a focus on building lasting customer relationships and delivering an ownership experience reflecting Italian Gran Turismo.

Sharad Kachalia, chairman and managing director of Navnit Maserati, said the new range and facility marked an important phase for the brand in western India.

“ With the arrival of the new Trident range and the opening of this new facility, our focus is on delivering a world-class retail and aftersales experience that matches the character of the Trident,” Kachalia said.

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The GranTurismo and GranCabrio retain the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, producing 490hp in the 490 version and 590hp in the Trofeo. The Trofeo’s output has increased by 50hp over the outgoing model. Both use an eight-speed gearbox with revised calibration and all-wheel drive. The Grecale SUV is available in petrol and all-electric Folgore versions, with the new Modena V6 adding another powertrain option to the SUV range.

The refreshed models form part of Maserati’s effort to combine performance and personalisation with a stronger customer experience as it builds its presence in India.

As part of its growth strategy, Maserati is targeting a doubling of annual sales in India over the next few years from a base of just over 100 units. The company is looking to strengthen its market presence through a refreshed product portfolio and an enhanced retail and aftersales experience.