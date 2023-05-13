Maserati at Motor Valley Fest: The legendary V8 is passing the baton to electric!

According to the company, the entire Maserati range will come in an electric version for every model by 2025 and Maserati will be full-electric by 2030.

Maserati has chosen the fifth Motor Valley Fest, scheduled in Modena between Thursday 11 and Sunday 14 May, to celebrate the legendary 572bhp 90 Twin Turbo V8 engine the beating heart of the Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte in their Trofeo

versions – which will officially cease production at the Maserati factory from late 2023.

These cars will remain on sale into 2024 and and later will become collector’s items. The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, the first 100% electric car in the Maserati’s history, and Grecale Folgore – the first full-electric SUV are the first in line for this change.

Since1959, when the Maserati 5000GT was created as the first car with the powerful V8, more than 100,000 units have been made and sold with an eight-cylinder engine; the latest editions of the Maserati Trofeo, Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima, will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2023.



Over the four days of the Motor Valley Fest, every nook and cranny in Modena will be taken over by the Trident’s creations, on stunning display in the city’s iconic locations. In Piazza Grande, the entire Maserati Folgore range will be on show for the first time: GranTurismo Folgore One Off Luce and Grecale Folgore will be joined by the futuristic Gen3 Maserati Tipo Folgore, the single-seater competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this year.

