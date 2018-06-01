Maserati Alfieri electric supercar to rival Tesla and Porsche: From 0-100 km/h in under two seconds!

There used to be a time when car giants like Ferrari dismissed the idea of ever building an electric car, but now the tables seem to be turning. Just a while back, Ferrari announced it would come up with its first ever electric car. Maserati has also charted out plans to join the electric current. The Italian brand isn't keeping its ambitions under the cover and is now out to get Tesla with a sharp weapon of choice - Maserati Alfieri. The all-electric Alfieri is claimed to be able to exceed a top speed of 300 km/h, with a 0-100 km/h time of under two seconds.

To compare these numbers to an existing electric vehicle - Tesla Model S P100D with the 'Ludicrous' mode can manage the 0-100 km/h sprint in just over two seconds. Maserati Alfieri Concept Car was first unveiled in 2014 Geneva Auto Show. It is named after Alfieri Maserati, who played a central role in establishing the company bearing his name and running it for the first 18 years.

“From a product standpoint, it may look as if Maserati is challenging Porsche and Tesla. We are. We’re going to accomplish this by bringing the market something no other player in the industry can match,” Maserati boss Tim Kuniskis said during the Capital Markets Day speech of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

When Maserati Afieri was first unveiled four years ago, the concept had a V8 engine. Now, it'll be offered as a plug-in hybrid and also spearhead Maserati's electrification programme. With claimed 0-100 km/h figure of under two seconds, the Maserati Alfieri challenges the proposed Tesla Roadster performance claims.

Also read: Now Ferrari too planning electric supercar to compete with Tesla Roadster: Why’s everyone obsessed with Tesla?

Maserati Alfieri's plug-in hybrid version will combine a bi-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor for reduced CO2 emissions. The brand says that the Alfieri's aluminium spaceframe will promise a low weight and the electric version will only be heavier by 175 kg compared to the petrol powered one.

Also read: First-ever electric Ferrari way faster than its petrol counterpart!

Besides the Maserati Alfieri coupe, there will also be a two-door soft-top roadster on sale. Maserati plans to roll out hybrid versions of its cars across the range, along with SUVs and the Quattroporte and Ghibli. Maserati will also share tech with Alfa Romeo to accelerate a fully electric SUV into production in the next decade