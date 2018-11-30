Masakazu Yoshimura to be appointed as Toyota India MD: Will replace Akito Tachibana

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM) has announced Masakazu Yoshimura as the new Managing Director of the company. Yoshimura will take over the new position at a board meeting on 22nd January, 2019 and will replace Akito Tachibana, who is the present MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Masakazu Yoshimura will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota’s business operations in India. He comes with over 25 years of rich automobile experience in diverse areas covering Product Planning, Pricing, Sales & Marketing, etc., and is equipped to further contribute to the overall success of Toyota’s brand in the region.

Prior to this appointment, Yoshimura was General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation for East Asia & Oceania Division. As a keen follower of Toyota’s global best practices and continuous improvement of operations, Yoshimura will continue to guide the company’s vision and values of building the brand synonymous with Quality, Dependability and Reliability - QDR Philosophy.

During his India stint, Tachibana was responsible for steering Toyota’s long-term vision for India which lead to the overall growth prospects through his strategic drive. While setting very high standards with his work, Tachibana was instrumental in carving out a strong future for Toyota in India, the company said in a press statement.

Speaking on his new appointment as Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Masakazu Yoshimura, said that he is excited to work in the much challenging Indian market. He added that the customers are at the heart of everything that the company does and the Toyota Team will enhance its efforts to enrich the society further, thus improve the lives of the people. He concluded by saying that taking forward Toyota’s core values, he looks forward to everyone’s continued support and co-operation, to build on the growing momentum of sustainable operations in the region.

