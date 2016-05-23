Maruti’s 7 models in top 10 best selling passenger vehicles in April

The company's premium hatchback Swift was the second best selling model with 15,661 units as compared to 18,444 units in April last year. (Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki India maintained its leadership position in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market in April with seven of its models featuring in the top 10 selling brands last month.

According to the latest data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the top 10 best passenger vehicles, Maruti's Alto retained the top position in April with 16,583 units, as against 21,531 units in April last year.

The company's premium hatchback Swift was the second best selling model with 15,661 units as compared to 18,444 units in April last year.

Its compact car Wagon R was third, selling 15,323 units. The vehicle stood at fourth position in the year-ago period with 13,872 unit sales.

Rival Hyundai's premium hatchback Elite i20 stood at fourth position last month with 11,147 units. The company had sold 12,425 units of the vehicle in the same period of last year.

MSI's compact sedan DZire stood at fifth position with 10,083 units in April. It was at third position in April last year with 16,490 unit sales.

Grand i10 stood at sixth position with sale of 9,840 units last month. Renault's entry level model Kwid 9,795 stood at seventh slot with 9,795 unit sales.

MSI's premium hatchback Baleno came eighth with sales of 9,562 units. It's compact car Celerio with 8,548 units was ninth, while van Omni was at tenth position with 8,356 unit sales.

Honda Cars India's mid-sized sedan City, Mahindra's Bolero and Hyundai's Eon failed to make it to the top ten list. They had featured in the top ten passenger vehicle list in the same period of last year.