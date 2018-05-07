Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT launch soon: Will lock horns with Tata Nexon AMT

Ever since its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been missing out on an automatic option and a petrol engine. The former issue now seems sorted as the Vitara Brezza will be offered with an optional AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) soon. The information got revealed through a leaked document, courtesy Team-BHP, that has been doing rounds on the internet. The document shows that AMT will be offered with Vdi, Zdi and Zdi+ variants of the car. A few hours back, we reported that the company is set to launch the 2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza this month. The new AMT trims will most likely be launched with the 2018 model, the complete details of which you can read here.

Powering the new Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT will be the same 1.3-litre DDiS, four-cylinder diesel engine that propels the existing model. This engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 89 bhp and 200 Nm. Other than the AMT, the car gets a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Watch our Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon video comparison review here:

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get safety features like an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking) and dual airbags standard across all the variants. Aesthetically, the 2018 model will get some significant changes. For instance, the new Vitara Brezza will get fresh colour options and there will be more chrome at the front and rear compared to the existing model. There will be new 17-inch alloy wheels on offer as well.

Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT document

There have also been reports on the internet that Maruti is planning to introduce a petrol version of the Vitara Brezza but that does not seem to be happening anytime soon. After launch, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will compete with the likes of Tata Nexon AMT that has been launched recently. The AMT versions are expected to cost at least Rs 50,000 over the price of the corresponding manual trims. Since the Ford EcoSport does not have an AMT at present, it won't be a direct rival for the Vitara Brezza AMT. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days!

