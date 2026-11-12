Maruti Victoris closes in on Creta in mid-size SUV race

Hyundai’s Creta leads India’s mid-size SUV market, but Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris is closing the gap rapidly, narrowing to just 1,163 units in October amid strong competition and growing demand.

Hyundai’s Creta may still lead India’s mid-size SUV market, but Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris is closing in. The gap between the two models narrowed to just 1,163 units in October, marking their closest monthly contest under normal production conditions and signalling a growing challenge to Creta’s long-standing dominance.

Wholesale dispatch data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) for January-October 2026 shows how the competitive landscape has changed since the beginning of the year. The Creta started with a lead of 2,681 units in January, dispatching 17,921 vehicles against the Victoris’ 15,240 units. Hyundai’s advantage widened to 4,917 units in February and peaked at 6,776 units in March.

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The gap narrowed to 1,590 units in April before widening again to 4,382 units in May.

Victoris gains ground after July

June saw a temporary reversal after a fire at a key component supplier disrupted Hyundai’s production. Creta dispatches fell sharply, allowing the Victoris to outsell it by 2,867 units. However, this was largely a supply-led shift rather than an indication of a change in underlying demand.

Hyundai’s recovery was swift. With production normalising and inventory replenishment, Creta dispatches rose to 18,088 units in July, its highest monthly tally of the year. This restored its lead to 6,754 units over the Victoris.

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The subsequent months, however, point to a stronger challenge from Maruti. The gap narrowed to 3,310 units in August before widening marginally to 4,546 units in September. October proved particularly significant, with the Victoris recording 16,792 units, supported by festive-season dispatches and demand for its strong-hybrid variants. The Creta dispatched 17,955 units, leaving a difference of just 1,163 vehicles.

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Cumulative lead still with Hyundai

The Victoris now commands a 19.3% share of the segment, compared with the Creta’s 20.7%. Hyundai continues to hold a cumulative lead of more than 33,000 units for the first ten months of the year. The narrowing monthly gap, however, points to intensifying competition in a segment where the Creta has maintained a strong position for years.

For Maruti Suzuki, the Victoris has made strong inroads in a highly competitive category. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, said, “Maruti Suzuki has always believed in understanding the needs of its target customers and providing the right product to create customer delight.”