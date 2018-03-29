Maruti-Toyota Cars, Honda Management change, Feature rich scooters, Electric Buses & more: Today’s new highlights!



The day's news began with news from the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, that announced that their partnership will no longer be limited to electric vehicles. The two Japanese companies along with their Indian counterparts today announced that they would join forces in terms of platforms as well. Through this partnership, Maruti Suzuki, will share their Baleno and Brezza platforms. In exchange, Toyota will share their platform for the Corolla. Does this mean we could soon see a Toyota Brezza or a Maruti Suzuki Corolla, Read all about it here:

Coming Soon: Maruti Suzuki Corolla and Toyota Baleno and Vitara Brezza! Confused? Here’s how this will happen in 2019:

https://www.financialexpress.com/auto/car-news/coming-soon-maruti-suzuki-corolla-and-toyota-baleno-and-vitara-brezza-confused-heres-how-this-will-happen-in-2019/1114715/



This was followed by a bit of heartwarming news from, BMW, who were using engines that were destroyed during the Chennai floods to send to college students across the country. A total of the 365 Colleges will get these motors to work on. To know how you can apply read more here:

Great news for Engineering Students! BMW to donate 365 engines for training: Sachin Tendulkar engages with Anna University students

The Scooter market in 2018, is the place to be. Scooters with navigation, cruise control and mobile connectivity are all a part of the mass market. Our next story explores our top 5 Feature rich scooters in the country. If features are something that comes on your priority list at the top, you should consider having a look at these top five most feature loaded scooters that are currently on sale in India:

Top 5 feature-rich scooters in India: Navigation, Cruise control, phone connectivity, height adjustable seat and lots more to ease your life



We speak to BYD-Goldstone MD, Mr N K Rawal about their plans for expansion in India, and how they are in a favourable position to take over the country’s public transport scene.You would be forgiven if you haven’t heard of BYD prior to this. Although they have been around for a while on the global scenario. BYD is essentially China’s answer to Tesla (Considering China’s very mature Electric Vehicle Market, there is a strong chance that they are much larger than Tesla). BYD is also the only electric vehicle company that is backed by the Warren Buffett seal of approval considering that he holds a 10% stake in the company. BYD is interestingly, even backed by Samsung who recently bought 1.6% stake in the company for a whopping 398 million USD. Here’s more:

A Chinese company backed by Warren Buffet and Samsung could soon be the future of Make in India for Electric Buses

https://www.financialexpress.com/auto/car-news/a-chinese-company-backed-by-warren-buffet-and-samsung-could-soon-be-the-future-of-make-in-india-for-electric-buses/1115267/

Indian-arm of the Japanese automaker, Honda Cars India will soon see some major changes in the company's management and strong industry sources have confirmed that Jnaneswar Sen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India has resigned from the company.

Exclusive: Jnaneswar Sen resigns from Honda Cars India: Major management changes underway

https://www.financialexpress.com/auto/car-news/exclusive-jnaneswar-sen-resigns-from-honda-cars-india-major-management-changes-underway/1115337/