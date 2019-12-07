Maruti to recall 63,493 units of hybrid Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6

Maruti Suzuki will recall 63,493 units of petrol hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles to check for a possible default with the motor generator unit (MGU), the third time in a year when the car maker is recalling vehicles to check faulty parts. The vehicles manufactured between January 1, 2019 to November 21 has been called back, Maruti said in a regulatory filing, adding the defect may have occurred during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier. Average monthly sales of Ertiga and XL6 are around 7,000 and 4,000, respectively while that of Ciaz stands at around 1,500 units. Motor generator units provide electric propulsion to the vehicle and converts mechanical braking energy into electrical energy.

The default in component could also lead to fire in the battery. In August, 40,618 units of its small car WagonR were recalled to rectify a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp while in February, Maruti had recalled 3,757 Baleno to inspect and update modified software in actuator assembly ABS, a key part of the braking system. The company, however, had claimed in February that it wasn't a recall as there was no safety concern involved.

“The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU),” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. “In the interest of its customers, the company has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found ok will be released immediately,” Maruti Suzuki said. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)