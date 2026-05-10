Maruti targets three-row EV space with YMC MPV

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its first three-row electric MPV, codenamed YMC, by late 2026. Built on the co-developed eVitara platform, this mass-market electric family vehicle aims to disrupt the segment currently occupied by the Kia Carens EV and Mahindra XEV 9S.

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is preparing to enter the three-row electric vehicle (EV) market with a new electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), internally codenamed YMC, as it looks to extend its dominance in the people-mover segment into the EV space.

The YMC MPV is expected to be launched by the end of 2026 and will be positioned as a mass-market family electric vehicle, sources aware of the plans said. The company, which currently dominates the MPV market through models such as the Ertiga and Eeco, sees the emerging three-row EV category as a long-term growth opportunity amid rising demand for larger vehicles and improving EV economics.

Synergies in Motion

The upcoming model is expected to be around 4.5 metres long and will share significant components, including its platform architecture and powertrain systems, with the Maruti Suzuki eVitara. The eVitara has been co-developed with Toyota Motor Corporation for domestic and export markets. Sources said the shared architecture is aimed at improving economies of scale and helping Maruti keep costs competitive in the still nascent EV segment.

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The YMC will be manufactured at Maruti’s Gujarat facility alongside the eVitara and will also spawn a Toyota-badged derivative, similar to the rebadged products currently sold by the two companies in India. Sources indicated that a substantial share of production could initially be earmarked for exports, with Maruti targeting over 100 global markets over time.

The company is expected to position the YMC aggressively on pricing and could place it below the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which starts at around Rs 18 lakh. The vehicle is likely to target family buyers initially before expanding into fleet applications at a later stage.

Industry executives said volumes in the segment could remain modest initially but are expected to build gradually as charging infrastructure improves and battery costs decline. Sources said Maruti expects the YMC to follow a trajectory similar to the eVitara, which has been slowly gaining traction in the domestic market since its launch.

Crowded Electric Arena

The three-row EV category has started seeing increased activity over the past year. BYD laid the early foundation with the eMax7, earlier sold as the E6, while Mahindra & Mahindra expanded the market with the XEV 9S, which industry sources said has been recording monthly sales of more than 3,000 units. VinFast has also entered the segment with the VF-7 and is preparing the Limo Green for fleet operations. Sources added that Tata Motors is evaluating an electric version of the Safari amid intensifying competition in the category.

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At the premium end, products such as the Tesla Model Y L, Kia EV9 and MG M9 are broadening consumer interest, though volumes remain niche. Industry executives expect the segment to evolve steadily over the medium term as localisation levels improve and buyers increasingly shift towards spacious electric vehicles with lower running costs.