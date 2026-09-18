Maruti Swift, Dzire, Baleno CNG gets automatic transmission

Maruti Suzuki has launched S-CNG AMT variants of the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, offering two-pedal driving convenience alongside high fuel efficiency to capture urban demand.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday expanded its CNG portfolio with the launch of automated manual transmission (AMT) versions of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno, as the carmaker looks to tap rising demand for cleaner-fuel vehicles.

The Swift S-CNG AMT is priced at Rs 7,92,400 onwards, while the Dzire S-CNG AMT and Baleno S-CNG AMT are priced at Rs 8,53,100 and Rs 8,32,400, respectively. The prices are special festive-season prices.

The Swift S-CNG AMT will be available in VXI, VXI (O) and ZXI variants, while the Dzire S-CNG AMT will be offered in VXI and ZXI trims. The Baleno S-CNG AMT will be available in Delta and Zeta variants. All three models use Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Gear Shift transmission technology.

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The models are powered by the carmaker’s 1.2-litre Z12E engine paired with a five-speed AMT. The Swift S-CNG AMT has a claimed fuel efficiency of 36.47 km/kg, according to the company.

“With modern Indian cities experiencing rapid growth, new-age customers are looking for the convenience of an automatic car without compromising on fuel-efficiency and performance in traffic conditions,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

The launch marks a significant expansion of Maruti Suzuki’s CNG strategy, taking the fuel option beyond its traditional manual-transmission customer base. AMT enables drivers to operate the car without a clutch pedal while retaining much of the mechanical architecture of a manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki already has one of the country’s widest factory-fitted CNG portfolios, with the fuel option available across hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MPVs. Its CNG range includes the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Fronx, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara and Victoris.

The latest launch adds automatic transmission capability to three of its mainstream CNG models.

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The company said S-CNG sales grew 58% year-on-year in the first quarter of FY27, while July recorded its highest-ever monthly S-CNG sales at 83,000 units.

CNG vehicles accounted for 38.8% of Maruti Suzuki’s overall sales in FY26, with the company selling 708,096 CNG units.

The company is therefore moving beyond simply expanding the number of CNG models and is adding transmission choices to the portfolio.

The move also intensifies competition with Tata Motors, which introduced India’s first CNG cars with AMT in February 2024 with the launch of the Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor iCNG AMT.

Tata Motors subsequently expanded its CNG-AMT offering to the Punch and Altroz, while its broader iCNG portfolio has also included the Nexon. The company had identified the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Punch as its CNG portfolio when it introduced AMT technology.

With the latest launch, Maruti Suzuki brings CNG-AMT technology to three high-volume nameplates, including the Baleno, taking its offering into the premium hatchback segment where Tata Motors has the Altroz iCNG.

CNG-AMT technology addresses a long-standing trade-off for buyers. Consumers opting for factory-fitted CNG have historically had fewer automatic options than those choosing petrol vehicles.

For Maruti Suzuki, the strategy could help broaden the CNG customer base among urban buyers seeking lower running costs but unwilling to opt for a manual gearbox, particularly in stop-and-go traffic.

The company said the latest launch is part of its “Auto Green Mission”, aimed at combining alternative-fuel technology with automatic-driving convenience.