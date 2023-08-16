Maruti Swift, DC Avanti crash doing stunts on Independence Day rally

Rash driving in motorcades has become a very common occurrence on public roads across the country.

Independence Day festivities are celebrated with equal fervour across India every year. The day is usually spent in remembrance of all freedom fighters who fought for our country’s freedom. Sadly, a few miscreants wrongly utilise this freedom by indulging in dangerous activities.

An incident in the Delhi-NCR region, caught on a mobile phone camera, perfectly illustrates this behaviour. On India’s 76th Independence Day, a few misguided youths, with the tricolour painted on their car’s body, took out a rally to flaunt their patriotism in grand fashion. However, what was supposed to be a joyous occasion ended quite tragically for some.

Hooligans showcasing patriotism

The video shows several vehicles speeding in a convoy along the roads, including a DC Avanti, which holds the distinction of being India’s first indigenous sports car. Other cars involved in the procession include Maruti Suzuki Swift, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Thar, and more. The video footage depicts the Avanti violently zig-zagging on the road that led to a loss of control and ultimately the car crashed into the divider.

The sports car veers into the path of a Sonet, resulting in a collision. The impact led to both vehicles colliding with the side guard railings. Fortunately, as per reports, no one was seriously injured in this accident. However, it is the cars that incurred significant damages. The follow up videos depict the extent of damage suffered by the cars.

Motorcades have become a common occurrence on Indian roads, but the responsibility attached to a long convoy of vehicles seems to be missing. Moreover, Engaging in any form of stunts on public roads is an utter public nuisance, constituting a legal offence, potentially leading to imprisonment and substantial fines.

It is yet unconfirmed if any sort of criminal charges have been levied on the miscreants. Such acts not only endanger the individuals involved but also innocent bystanders and responsible riders and drivers. If such activities are seen on public roads, it is advisable to note down the licence plate number of the car and report them to proper traffic authorities.