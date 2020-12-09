Maruti Suzuki’s ‘smart finance’ launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

The pilot for Maruti Suzuki's Smart Finance service was carried out in Gurugram and the feedback was gathered from the customers in order to improve the user interface to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience. More details here!

By:December 9, 2020 5:15 PM
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

 

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Smart Finance service for Nexa customers in India across 30 cities. With the launch of this new service, Maruti Suzuki will be offering a comprehensive finance solution online and it aims to simplify and digitalise a customer’s car-buying experience with multiple financing options. The newly launched Smart Finance platform is currently being hosted on www.nexaexperience.com and the same will offer customers the convenience of a One-stop shop for their entire vehicle finance needs. The services under Smart Finance include choosing the right finance partner along with the selection of best-suited loan product, completing all finance-related formalities and disbursal of the loan, all of this in just a few clicks. The company’s Nexa website will hence, act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier providing a wide variety of choices on the loan offers, real-time status updates and in turn providing a hassle-free and transparent financing solution.

All thanks to Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, a customer is able to compare multiple scenarios for his or her car loan and make an informed choice of loan partner, loan tenure etc. For this, the company has partnered with eight financiers that are HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICCI Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime. The brand says that subsequently, it will on-board other key financiers as well. The pilot for Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Finance was carried out in Gurugram and the feedback was gathered from the customers in order to improve the user interface to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.

The company’s Smart Finance service is now available for Nexa customers, for salaried employees, in 30 Indian cities namely Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Nagpur, Vijayawada, and Dehradun. At a later stage, the said service will also be offered for the Maruti Suzuki Arena customers along with the addition of new financiers, the inclusion of self-employed profiling and also, an extension to new cities in this digital finance journey will be done.

