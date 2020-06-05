Maruti Suzuki’s second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

Maruti Suzuki's 5 MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility. This will be done by synchronizing with the captive power plant.  The photovoltaic solar panels of the state-of-the-art power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area.

Indis’s ace carmaker Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that it has commissioned a 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram.  The company claims that with an investment of over Rs 200 million, the said solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, that too for the next 25 years.  In addition to this, the said Maruti Suzuki solar power plant will deliver an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually. Harnessing solar power has been a constant endeavour for the company, Maruti Suzuki noted.  The brand had installed its first 1 MW solar power plant at its Manesar facility in the year 2014 and the same was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in the year 2018. With the announcement of the latest project, Maruti Suzuki’s total solar power capacity has spiked to 6.3 MW.

Maruti Suzuki says that the 5 MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy needs of the Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant.  The company also said that the photovoltaic solar panels of the state-of-the-art power plant will work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. That said, along with generating clean energy, the plant will also offer safety to the new cars parked underneath.

Speaking about Maruti Suzuki’s green initiatives, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the company is committed to enhancing sustainable manufacturing and also to achieve self-sufficiency in many of its functions. He further added that the new solar power plant will complement the brand’s efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and also lower the carbon footprint. He concluded his statement by saying that Maruti Suzuki is consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in its business operations.

