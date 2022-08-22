Maruti Suzuki’s pending orders climb up to 3.87 lakh units, courtesy new Brezza and Grand Vitara

Much like the rest of the automobile industry, Maruti Suzuki has its hands tied due to the global chip crisis that even after 18 months continues to prevent the brand from running its plants at total production capacity.

Maruti Suzuki has been sitting on a backlog of 2.80 lakh units since the first quarter of 2023 that has recently increased to a refreshed number of 3.87 lakh units, courtesy of the new Brezza launched at Rs. 7.99 lakh in June, and the Grand Vitara was unveiled on Jul 20, 2022.

Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle manufacturing capacity stands at 2.3 million units per annum comprising 700,000 units at Plant 1 in Gurgaon working on a two shifts mechanism at two assembly facilities, per annum.

The brand also has two more assembly factories in Manesar (8.80 lakh units) and Hansalpur, Gujarat (7.50 lakh units).

At the launch of the Maruti AltoK10, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Revealed that CNG models accounted for 33% of the total pending orders is around 1.26 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki currently offers the Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Tour-S, Ertiga, Swift, and Eeco in CNG guises.

It has also been revealed that since the new Maruti Brezza was launched, it has received around 90,000 bookings with 70,000 currently pending. Its mid-size sibling, the Grand Vitara has raked up 40,000 bookings with deliveries promised to begin in September.

Maruti Suzuki reported production of 6.34 lakh units during April-July 2022 and a 20% increase in year-on-year numbers. In the financial year 2022, the company produced more than 16.22 lakh units.