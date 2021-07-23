Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Nexa now has over 380 outlets spread across the country and have collaborated with music composers AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo to release a brand new song on reaching this milestone.

By:July 23, 2021 5:17 PM
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross blue

Back in July of 2015, Maruti Suzuki unveiled their premium retail chain of outlets that would not just sell vehicles, but also provide a more premium experience to the customers. Thus, the Nexa brand was born on July 23, 2015 and the very first vehicle to be sold from these new outlets was the S-Cross. July marks the 6th year anniversary of Nexa and the company has revealed that in this time, they have sold over 14 lakh vehicles from their network of over 380 dealerships. 

Maruti Suzuki started Nexa on July 23, 2015

As we mentioned before, the very first vehicle sold through Nexa was the S-Cross which at the time was offered with two diesel engine options. Maruti still sells the updated version of S-Cross but with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine as the company has stopped making diesel-powered cars for some time now. Over the years, many vehicles have been sold through Nexa dealerships like the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz and XL6, all of which aim to offer a more premium experience compared to other vehicles sold under the Maruti Suzuki brand. 

There are now more than 380 Nexa showrooms spread across 234 cities in the country. Last year, Nexa also launched the innovative augmented reality showroom which allowed customers to experience Nexa dealerships in a digital and safe format. 

To mark this momentous occasion, the company has released the NEXA Music season 1 finale song ‘Someone’s Watching Over’ which has been composed by Grammy Award-winning artist AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo. NEXA Music was launched in 2019 in partnership with AR Rahman. 

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by innovation, NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences. It is our constant endeavour to keep reinventing to deliver the NEXA experience to ever-evolving customers in the field of automobile and lifestyle. With over 380 showrooms across country, NEXA has helped us attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering a Maruti Suzuki vehicle. The milestone of 6 years and 1.4million customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us, over the years.” 

