Maruti Suzuki’s March sales flat but end FY2023 with record exports

Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara are amongst the top sellers while the share of the entry level models continued to see declining trends.

Maruti Suzuki India sold 136,787 units across the domestic market in March and clocked its highest ever monthly exports of 30,119 units. The sales number is flat compared to the vehicles the company sold last March at 133,861 units.

Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara are amongst the top sellers while the share of the entry level models continued to see declining trends. The Mini segment sales, including Alto, S-Presso, declined to 11,582 units from 15,491 sold last March. Sales of the compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR, also declined to 71,832 vehicles from 82,314 sold last March. Even on a month-on-month basis, these segments saw a distinct decline in overall sales.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki achieves 25 lakh exports milestone, set for record FY2023 exports

For the full financial year FY2023, the company clocked domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5% over FY 2022 and its exports for FY2023 breached the 25 lakh mark as we already reported and it exported 259,333 units in FY2023.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY2023. The company claimed that it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.