Maruti Suzuki’s Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing, Gujarat records 100% placement

Maruti Suzuki's Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), Mehsana, Gujarat has recorded a 100% placement yet again for the second consecutive batch of students. JIM says that the batch of 308 students has been offered placement in reputed organisations. A CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the institute was set up in 2017 in collaboration with Ganpat University Gujarat. In line with the Skill India Mission, JIM provides youth industry-relevant training. Achieving 100% placement, JIM Mehsana has also been awarded ISO 29990:2010 certification by TUV-SUD.

The institute offers training in seven courses in the domain of automobile manufacturing, maintenance, and service: Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Painting, Electrician, Welder, Mechanic Diesel Engine, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, and Fitter.

These courses are recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and the institute is accredited by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan. In addition to industry skills, the students are trained in soft skills and Japanese shop floor practices in the areas of safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen, 3G, and 5S. The institute also offers free hostel facility to its outstation students.

“My heartiest congratulations to the students of the batch on securing a placement. A skilled workforce is indispensable to the working of an industry. Through JIM, we endeavor to skill students so that they are industry-ready and can start contributing productively as soon as they are placed,” A K Tomer, Executive Advisor, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki said.

“This, coupled with training in soft skills & Japanese manufacturing best practices, helps in the holistic development of their personality and enhances efficiency. Once the students are gainfully employed, they can contribute to the development of the industry and the nation."