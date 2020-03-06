Maruti Suzuki’s free service camp for International Women’s Day 2020: Dates and key benefits listed!

Currently, Maruti Suzuki claims to service approximately 54,000 cars every day through its 3800+ touchpoints across India. Here is what all benefits female customers will get under the Women's Day service camp.

Maruti Suzuki has announced nationwide service camps to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020. As the name suggests, the said camp has been announced for the company’s female customers. The camp will be organised starting 8th March to 30th March. Under International Women’s Day service camp, female customers will be benefitting from special offers on service labor charges, parts & accessories. Apart from this, the said customers will also be getting complimentary dry wash / top wash for their car. Moreover, those visiting the workshops on Women’s Day, which is 8th March, will get surprise gifts as well. Not only this, but the company is also offering a free pick up and drop facility for cars to be serviced on the occasion. The company will also be providing complimentary service vouchers to female customers.

Commenting on the Women’s Day service camp, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the company has have consistently endeavored to reach out to different segments of customers to create a delightful car owing experience. He added that aligned to this, Maruti Suzuki is organizing a service campaign exclusively for its female customers on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He said that the brand sees this as an opportunity to thank its female customers by providing them a range of attractive service offers and discounts. He concluded his statement by saying that last year, close to 2.4 Lakh customers participated and benefitted from the service campaign organized to celebrate the occasion.

Maruti Suzuki service camp for International Women’s Day 2020 is on till 30th March and as you can see, if you are a female customer, multiple benefits are waiting for you at a Maruti workshop. Maruti Suzuki claims to service approximately 54,000 cars every day through its 3800+ touchpoints across India. Stay tuned for more updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives official YouTube channel.

