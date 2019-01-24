Maruti Suzuki’s 2nd Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) to start in August: To train around 500 youth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Haryana to set up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM). JTM is a model ITI that will be set up at Uncha Majra village in Gurugram district. The said MoA was signed by Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Skill Development & Industrial Training, Government of Haryana and A K Tomer, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki. JIM Uncha Majra will get modern classrooms along with the latest training tools and equipment like a mini vehicle assembly line. Maruti Suzuki said in a press statement that the industry experts will impart training in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and service. Apart from the core curriculum prescribed by NCVT, JIM will also groom students in values of safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen and other Japanese shop floor practices.

JIM Uncha Majra will be located near the automobile hub of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Bhiwadi and will provide the youth with the skills to benefit from this economic opportunity. Maruti Suzuki will initially invest over 7 crores to set up the JIM. Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) is a collaboration between the Governments of India and Japan with an aim to create skilled manpower for manufacturing in India. It follows from a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in the year 2016 between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan (METI) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India (MSDE) to train 30,000 youths in India in the next 10 years.

The Government of Haryana has provided land and building for the JIM at Uncha Majra. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki will provide equipment, training modules and trained teachers, and will be responsible for managing the institute. The first ever JIM by Maruti Suzuki was setup in the year 2017 at Mehsana, Gujarat. The new JIM Uncha Majra is expected to start its first session by August 2019 and will be the first in Haryana. The company says that nearly 500 youth will be trained at this state-of-the-art model ITI.

JIM Uncha Majra is spread over 5 acres and has 14 classrooms and 8 practical workshops. It will offer courses in eight NCVT trades including Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Painting, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Welder, Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Diesel Engine and Mechanic Mechatronics.