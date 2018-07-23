Maruti Suzuki’s 2 Crore Make-In-India cars: Last 50 lakh in just 3 years and they still don’t seem to stop!

Maruti Suzuki has crossed the 2 crore production milestone for cars built at their Gurgaon and Manesar facilities. The company that has long held the Apex position among automobile manufacturers in India, has crossed this tremendous milestone in precisely 34 years and 6 months since the first Maruti 800 started production in December of 1983. What is more interesting is the tremendous market growth that Maruti Suzuki has showcased in the process. To put that in perspective the first 10 lakh cars took almost 20 years to be produced, following which 40 lakh more cars were produced in the next 10 years breaching the 50 lakh milestone in 2005. This was half the time that it took to produce the first one million cars. It was following this milestone that an exponential growth then took over with the 1 crore milestone being breached in the next 6 years in 2011. In the next seven years, Maruti Suzuki was able to double that value producing the second crore cars in record time. Of the 20 million units, 1.43 crore vehicles are manufactured in Gurugram, while 56.2 Lakh vehicles rolled out of the Manesar facility.

Maruti Suzuki's Growth and the vehicles that drove it!

Speaking on the occasion Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India attributed the companies stratospheric growth to the companies customers, business partners investors, stakeholders and even extended his thanks to the government for supporting their endeavours in the country. Ayukawa said that this milestone was a reaffirmation of the customers faith in the brand Maruti Suzuki, saying that their success was underlined by the company's strategy of listening to the customers evolving needs and developing products that would meet them. Ending his statement assuring that even in the future Maruti will be a brand associated with products and services, that are best in terms of quality, safety and ahead in technology.

A testament to the governments Make in India policy, Maruti Suzuki today manufactures a total of 16 models in India for the domestic market. Vehicles made in India are also exported to more than 100 countries in Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa and Latin America. With recent introductions such as the new Swift and Dzire, the company has been able to successfully increase its sales and maintain its lead over the competition. With important launches such as the new new Ciaz, all-new Wagon R and the new Ertiga, the growth story for Maruti Suzuki in India seems to be in power mode for coming times.