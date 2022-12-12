Maruti Suzuki is getting ready for the 2023 Indian Auto Expo with the 5-door Jimny and an SUV Coupe based on the Baleno platform.

With the Indian Auto Expo nearing, carmakers are gearing up to meet industry expectations and Maruti Suzuki has readied two products to showcase — the YTB and the 5-door Jimny. Maruti Suzuki already showcased the 3-door Jimny at the 2020 Auto Expo, but that was just a showcase.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been much talked about in India, for many years. Launch speculations have been talked about so much that it has become a norm, however, with the 5-door version, Maruti Suzuki just might launch it in India, especially after tasting success with the Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Thar 5-door version in the pipeline.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be manufactured in India for global markets unlike the 3-door version of the Jimny that was made in Japan. With manufacturing set up here, Maruti Suzuki can price the Jimny competitively here, making it a great alternative to the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha — the only two hard-core off-roaders in the segment.

The launch of the Suzuki Jimny is expected to take place during the second half of 2023 and when launched, is expected to come with the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol engine that does its duty on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL-6, and the Ciaz. However, it will be mated to a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a low-ratio transfer case. Fingers crossed.

Maruti Suzuki YTB

The Maruti Suzuki YTB, as it’s called internally, is based on the Futuro E concept showcased at the last edition of the Auto Expo. The Maruti Suzuki YTB is essentially an SUV Coupe based on the Baleno, even sharing most of the body parts and internals. However, it will have its unique identity and will be an all-new product for the carmaker.

Not many details are known about the upcoming YTB, but reports suggest that it could be powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.0-litre booster-jet engine that saw a brief stint in India on the older-gen Baleno hatchback.