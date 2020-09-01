Maruti Suzuki records 17.1% year-on-year sales increase: Strong demand for Swift, Baleno pushes growth

The sales rise can be attributed to the fact that by this time last year, the slowdown in sales was a full-fledged affair whereas buyer sentiment in 2020 seems to be a bit higher.

September 1, 2020

Amid this gloomy environs both due to the overcast skies as well as the looming pandemic that doesn’t seem to go away anytime soon, comes in a piece of good news. Carmakers have started seeing a positive trend in their vehicle sales. For example, Maruti Suzuki is reporting a year-on-year growth by 17.1 per cent. The homegrown carmaker sold 115,325 cars in India whereas its deal with Toyota entails that it gives them a certain number of cars. The latter numbered 1,379 units including the Glanza as well as the Urban Cruiser (supposedly). 7,920 cars were exported last month. This number though was down 15.3 per cent from what Maruti exported in August 2019. In all the total sales for last month, including exports stands at 124,624 units. 2,292 Super Carry LCVs are also included in this number.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 19,709 units of the Alto as well as the S-Presso. At the same time, MSIL has sold 61,956 units of the Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ignis and Baleno. 1,223 customers bought the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan. As far as its MPV as well as SUV portfolio is concerned, the XL6, Ertiga, Brezza and S-Cross sold 21,030 units in all. 9,115 Eco vans were sold in all as well.

The rise in numbers can be attributed to the increase in buyer sentiment. Another cause in the year-on-year growth is the fact that by this time last year, the slowdown in sales was a full-fledged affair. Post the BS6 norms seeping in, customers have accepted the fact that a BS4 car cannot be registered now and hence have to buy newer technology vehicles. This coupled with the sales offers, subscription methods, leasing and other buying incentives, owning a Maruti car has become even more easier.

Amongst other new Maruti cars expected this year, the Swift facelift seems likely. There are also talks of the Jimny making its way here.

