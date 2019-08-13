Maruti Suzuki XL6 variants and colour options revealed: India launch on 21 August

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is closing in towards its official launch in India and the bookings have been open for some days. We can now confirm the variants and colour options that will be available for the new XL6. It will broadly come in two trims - Alpha and Zeta which will further get manual and automatic variants. The Ertiga-based six-seater MPV will come in six colour options, namely Metallic Premium Silver, Metallic Magma Gray, Prime Auburn Red, Pearl Brave Khaki, Pearl Arctic White, and Nexa Blue.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a completely revised front fascia with a new set of LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and a restyled front grille. This along with the new bumper gives the XL6 an aggressive, sportier stance.

Furthermore, the XL6 will come with black plastic cladding all-around. With a slightly raised ride height, this MPV rides on a new set of black coloured alloy wheels. The rear fascia of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is quite identical to the Ertiga.

On the inside, the XL6 gets a similar cabin layout to that of the Ertiga. However, here the cabin upholstery is an all-black affair. In addition to this, the faux wood panel on the dashboard has been replaced by one of a darker tone and the same is highlighted by a thick silver accent. The XL6, unlike the Ertiga, comes with a 6-seater layout and hence its middle row comprises of two-captain seats instead of a bench set-up.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm the engine line-up of the XL6, however, we expect it to come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a mild-hyrbid system. Also included in the line-up will be a 1.5-litre, DDiS 220 diesel engine. Both these engines are going to come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will be retailed through the carmaker's Nexa dealership outlets. Prices of this new MPV are estimated to start from Rs 8 lakh and might go up to Rs 11 lakh for the range-topping trim. In terms of positioning, it will find its place above the Ertiga and compete against the likes of Mahindra Marazzo.