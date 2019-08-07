Maruti Suzuki XL6 unofficial bookings open: India launch on August 21

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 or the more premium Ertiga is all set to be launched in India on 21st August. Now, Express Drives has come to know through its dealer sources that the unofficial bookings for the XL6 have already begun at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Unlike the Ertiga that retails through the company's Arena chain of dealerships, the upcoming XL6 will be sold via Maruti's premium retail channel - Nexa. Now coming to what really differentiates the XL6 from the Ertiga, the former will come with some significant cosmetic changes in order to look more premium and upmarket.

Maruti Suzuki recently released the teaser images of the XL6. The pictures reveal that the XL6 will come with a revised front end and the headlamps, bumper and even the grille sees significant revisions in terms of design. Compared to the Ertiga, the XL6 has a more aggressive front end and it gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). Moreover, the upcoming MPV will get a new set of alloy wheels along with new roof rails for a better visual appeal. The dashboard layout inside remains almost the same as the Ertiga. The XL6's middle row will get captain seats and hence, the vehicle will arrive as a six-seater model.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to get power from both, petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol derivative will get a 1.5-litre unit that is good for shedding out 105hp of power and 138Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel will shed out 95hp of power along with 220Nm of torque. While a 6-speed manual gearbox will be standard across the range, the petrol version might additionally get a four-speed torque converter.

With the fancy treatment, expect the upcoming XL6 to command a considerable premium over the Ertiga in terms of pricing. That said, expect the MPV to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). For the latest auto news, reviews and more from the world of two and four wheels, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.